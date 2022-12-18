Letter: Tony Davis’ Colorado River articles

“Whiskey is for drinking, water is for fighting,” said Mark Twain. Severe drought and pleas from the Department of Interior will not bring the basin’s water users to an

agreement to cut their water use. Interior threatened to impose cuts, but then backed

off. I was a lawyer with the Department years ago, and once was a candidate for the Central Arizona Project board.

The Department should devise an emergency order to force cuts to river use. It

could do it equitably, giving credit to users who have taken steps to save water like many

cities, and credit farmers who efficiently grow vegetables rather than wasteful cattle crops like

alfalfa. National commitments to Mexico and Indian tribes must be honored. Years with

good river flows could increase usage.

The cuts should be sufficient for Lakes Mead and Powell to retain enough water to

provide for more drastic future droughts. A computer program could account for a thousand

variables and needs.

Interior, stop pleading and start dictating. And lawyer up.

Roger Wolf

Foothills