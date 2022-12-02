 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Too little, too late. Re: the November 26 opinion “Climate change: We’re the problem.”

Re: the Nov. 26 article "Climate change: We're the problem."

This wonderful commentary on the world population crisis, predictably, ends with a parting ultimatum of sorts. While failing to inspire optimism, it does motivate a confrontational query.

To all advocates of an anti-abortion, anti-climate change, anti-science, anti-gun control, anti-delayed gratification, pro-boundless-growth economic world model, I have one question––how does it end? Does hope continue to spring eternal with every new birth, outweighing all additional impositions on resources and environment? Do mounting climate aberrancies abruptly abate and conform to wishful, conspiratorial dogma? Will gun ownership reach critical mass and, paradoxically, bring about some stabilizing stand-off between the fully armed. Will blogging gurus continue to reveal “the truth,” contrary to the collective knowledge gathered through centuries of effort by countless devotees of reason? Will conquering the oppressive governmental machine through election of like-minded deniers end encroachment on your God-given right to be as exploitative and self-interested as you damn well please? Or, sadly, does a more dire inevitability prevail?

Robert Gavlak

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

