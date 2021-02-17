 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Too many and too few
View Comments

Letter: Too many and too few

  • Comments

The majority of senators voted to impeach but too few to impeach. Consequently, both sides seemed to claim victory.

It also did not give us any feeling for the future. I would suggest that people take into consideration the information revealed in the proceedings. Mr. Trump failed repeatedly that he can not be loyal.

Finally, he lost the last election and has not done anything to show us that we made a mistake. It is time for this party to go forward, find a fiscal conservative, and proceed in a new direction.

Michael Ullery

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News