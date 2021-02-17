Letter: Too many and too few

The majority of senators voted to impeach but too few to impeach. Consequently, both sides seemed to claim victory.
It also did not give us any feeling for the future. I would suggest that people take into consideration the information revealed in the proceedings. Mr. Trump failed repeatedly that he can not be loyal.
Finally, he lost the last election and has not done anything to show us that we made a mistake. It is time for this party to go forward, find a fiscal conservative, and proceed in a new direction.
Michael Ullery
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.