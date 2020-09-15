Letter: Too Many COVID-19 Deaths

The number of Americans who have died from COVID-19 has crept up so gradually that it is hard to gain perspective. As I write this, 187,000 Americans have died from the disease. Every year 20,000 to 60,000 die from the flu. Every year about 38,000 die from traffic accidents. So, during the first 8 months of this year, we have seen as many deaths as 3 bad years of the flu and 5 years worth of traffic deaths. The 9/11 attacks killed 2,977. COVID-19 has claimed more than 60 times as many. Recent daily death tolls have been equal to three jumbo jets falling out of the sky every day. Yet this no longer makes front page news. We need keep this perspective while we do all we can to stay healthy. It's the only way we will get through this.
Meg Weesner
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!