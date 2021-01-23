Letter: Too Much Simple Ignorance

I'm an independent voter & voting Democratic recently because the Trumpers (can't call them GOP) have driven me to. By any standard Trump has been the worst president in history; laughable when a Trumper says, "What about his accomplishments?," yet can name none. Tax cut for the rich? Most of the world hating the U.S.? World's champion grifter? The GOP also remains ignorant of our constitution in so many ways including GOP members of congress and their treasonous acts. Now we've Kevin Payne, a GOP rep pushing voter suppression in AZ, wanting to require notarized signatures on mail-in ballots! I am a senior citizen, mildly disabled, and always vote by mail. Does he want to prevent me from doing so? Notarize my signature? Does he realize notaries cost money? That thus becomes a de facto poll tax, which has been ruled illegal by law and the Supreme Court. Mr Payne and others need to go back to school and study our constitution and laws.
Robert Stanelle
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.