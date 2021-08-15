Letter: Too Stupid to Live

Excellent commentary by Leonard Pitts. We are clearly living in the age of stupid, where fear and ignorance are running rampant. Far too many Americans choose to ignore well established facts and buy into "crackpot theories and screwball beliefs". When confronting two of the most dire and challenging issues we are ever likely to face(global pandemic and climate change), these folks choose to take the advice of charlatans rather than follow the recommendations of our most esteemed doctors and experts. Because of their selfishness and ignorance, anti-vaxxers are responsible for the on going spread of Covid and any resulting restrictions or lock downs. Since much of theirr wisdom and information comes from social media, check out my postings on brain surgery. And to anti-maskers-if you don't wear a mask, the deep state can track your every move through facial recognition technology. Indeed, too stupid to live.
Stanley Steik
Midtown
