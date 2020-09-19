Letter: Top Biden aid says just lucky H1N1 response was not a mass casualty event

Joe Biden's former and current top aid Ron Klain previously said about their response to and handling of the 2009 H1N1 influenza, "A bunch of really great, really talented people were working on it and we did every possible thing wrong. Sixty million Americans got H1N1 in that period of time, and it's just purely a fortuity that this isn't one of the great mass casualty events in American history. It had nothing to do with us doing anything right. It just had to do with luck." Politico ran a headline about H1N1 that read, "Biden has fought a pandemic before. It did not go smoothly." Biden had went out making alarmist statements about the virus and was accused of fear mongering. Biden’s pessimism contrasted sharply with the reassurances President Barack Obama gave saying there was no need to "panic." Obama sent out Cabinet members to the media to quell Biden's alarmism. The administration’s response to H1N1 included vaccine shortfalls, fights over funding and sometimes contradictory messaging.
Cherry Thompson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
