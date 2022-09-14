Letter: Top Secrets Open For Viewing

With the FBI raid on Mar-a- Logo there are so many questions to be answered. And in my mind not only the contents retrieved by the FBI, which will eventually come out, but how did they get to the former President's home. What was the mode of transportation for those documents? Where they transported by Air Force One? Mayflower Moving Company or whom? In that transit process who did the actual moving? What kind of security clearance did they have? When they got to Mar-a-Largo, the same questions come forward. Was anyone assigned to guard the material? How many people could have had access to Top Secret or Classified material? It is mind boggling how many people could have had access to material that should only have been viewed by individuals with the highest clearance in a secure location.