Letter: Top US Officials to get vaccine first
I think it would be fairest for every national, state and local politician and public official (each employed by the taxpayer) who denied that COVID is a dangerous virus, who denied the advice of scientists and health care experts, who bullied and sometimes fired these experts, who flaunted all safety rules, who bragged about refusing to wear a mask and socially distance themselves, who contine to flounce around and attend large gatherings and parties--often still without masks, who claimed that COVID would just disappear like a miracle, who said that COVID "is nothing" and that not many people get very sick and die should be required to go to the end of the line for receiving any COVID vaccine. Funny how these folks are not offering to go last, even though most of them continue to deny that COVID is a real problem.

Karen Carson

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

