Letter: Topic: Climate Change Title: I don't like going to Funerals.

Finger Rock Trail, April 2021. I’m halfway up to Mount Kimball just north of Tucson when I stop for a funeral. I am speechless with a knot in my throat because I know what I've done. In July I too would sit in my backyard to watch the fiery rage that led to the sunrise chatter of the birds near the trailhead disappearing after a few miles. I found myself alone with the warm sunlight beating on my forehead; not a bug to be heard. Two years ago this same spot would have been teeming with wildlife. Now, amidst all the ashes, it is a testament to what is at stake.
It was as if Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring was coming true. As a contract organizer for Defenders of Wildlife, I chose to compartmentalize this story as motivation. We need a National Biodiversity Strategy-- like most posthumous justice, it will never bring back what once was of the Santa Catalinas, but I don’t like going to funerals.
Daniel Casanova
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.