Letter: Topic: Re: Joan Brown’s letter of February 24, headlined “US must guard itself against socialism.”

Re: the Feb. 24 letter "US must guard itself against socialism."
Letters to the editor allow readers to express their opinions concerning news of the day. Still, it is incumbent on newspaper editors to separate fact from political talking points.
To wit: “Lowest unemployment in 50 years.” People working three jobs for low pay, and no benefits. “Look at the stock market, it’s at an all time high.” The stock market is not and never has been a reflection of the economy. Next time you are in a restaurant, ask your server how their portfolio is doing. “What is it with free college, free housing and voting to all even if are not a citizen?” Beyond political rallies and Fox News, this is illegal. “We want freedom to choose our own doctors at an affordable cost to us.” In nine different countries, I could decide which doctors to see. In the United States, insurance companies decide doctors and procedures.
Letters to the editor should be fact checked.
Steve Devitt
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.