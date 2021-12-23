 Skip to main content
Letter: Tornado events then and now
The letter writer decries President Biden’s linking recent tornadic activity in a tri-state area to climate change and attempts to make an argument that EF5 tornadoes are as common as raindrops. In going back only 71 years, the writer is hiding the fact to which he attempts to bring light. 58% of the total categorized and merely thought to be one of (thereby including that 1925 tri-state event in the U.S.) these storms occurred in that 71-year period; the other 41% occurred in the preceding 150 years (twice the time span). Between roughly 1800 and 1950 these storms occurred about .47 times per year, since 1950 1.39 times per year. The level of global warming and climate change that we are currently experiencing is an industrially induced human-caused phenomenon. The science is actually quite simple and brief, the consequences – not so much. Regardless, you are 75% more likely to be involved in an EF5 event today than prior to 1950.

Cynthia Duncan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

