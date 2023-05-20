I feel that what has happened at our southern border since Joe Biden was elected , is the greatest crime that has ever been perpetuated against the American people. Texas cities such as El Paseo are under siege and the cost to this country

The cost and pressure on law enforcement , hospitals, social programs and tax payers , is becoming unbearable.

The border should be closed and we should force Mexico to work with us to stop the human traffickers and cartels. We also need to totally stop the catch and release, because it is nothing more than a ticket into this country and the human traffickers use it to recruit the illegal migrants who come here.

I recently had dinner with a friend who happens to be a Democrat , and she asked me why we don’t use our military on the border.

Yes, we should be using our military to stop this invasion immediately.

Edward Leininger

Northwest side