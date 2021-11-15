Letter: Total Liberty is Chaos

Imagine a society in which there are no rules regarding how each person drives a car. We would have total liberty to drive as fast as we want, to go through intersections whenever we want, and to drive back and forth on either side of the road. When does liberty become a highly dangerous and dysfunctional chaos? Not only would we be a danger to others, but also to ourselves. No rules regarding vaccinations would allow non-vaxers to continue endangering both themselves and others physically, emotionally, and economically. How are rules to stop vehicles at red lights different from rules to get vaccinated? Who suffers and who pays when we refuse to modify our liberty? In the best interests of our community and ourselves, sacrificing some of our liberty is an expression of courage and caring.
Kent Barrabee
Oro Valley
