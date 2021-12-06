 Skip to main content
Letter: TOTALITRIANISM IN AMERICA
Letter: TOTALITRIANISM IN AMERICA

The Republican Party has adopted values common in totalitarian states. It has embraced violent speech, passed legislation in nineteen states designed to suppress voting, rejected teaching honestly the history of American slavery and racism, and punished its own members if they disagreed with party doctrine.

The Republican leadership does not seek to negotiate with the Democrat Party and compromise. They view the Democrat Party as an enemy to be destroyed not as a competitor and partner in guiding America.

Our nation is not immune to losing democracy and morphing into a totalitarian state.

Stuart Sellinger

Northwest side

