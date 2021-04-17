Letter: Tote The Note

Most professionals carry business insurance policies. Liability, Errors & Omissions, Malpractice or Blanket policies are commonly acquired. If a professional engages in activity that results in claims being filed, the premiums increase to offset the insurance company's perceived risk. If a claim is awarded, the policyholder is insured under a higher risk pool of similar policyholders. Medical personnel, lawyers, accountants, enrolled agents/actuaries and other professionals often carry their own insurance. If the insured is moved into a risk pool that is high enough, they may be priced out of the market and leave their field of endeavor. If police officers were required to pay for their own insurance, would that eventually eliminate marginal officers? Should not police be treated as professionals in all aspects of their careers?
James Abels
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.