Letter: Tough on Crime
It seems that the problem of crime and lawlessness has increased under President Trump’s leadership over the past few months. Whether it is in Minneapolis or Kenosha or Portland, he has failed.

Perhaps the prime example of his incompetence is how he dealt with a mob in Washington, DC. He had the military use tear gas so he could walk onto the street with a Bible. I guess that any criminal with half a brain watched that and thought, “Wow, this guy likes to look good but doesn’t know how to handle street problems.”

Let’s face it, television personalities are just that. They know how to get on TV and perform. That is what Trump does. Performing is not the same as leading and making decisions. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been and are decision-makers. You probably would never know it from watching TV but both have been accused of being too tough on law breakers.

John Geiger

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

