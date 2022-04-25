 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tough vs Tough

RE : Academy finally gets tough with Will Smith's 10-year ban (April 12)

Whoever created the headline for this article has a different definition of the word 'tough' then I do. For example,

Tough ... is a single mother trying to put food on the table for her children

Tough ... is paying for prescriptions when you're living on a fixed-income social security payment after working minimum wage jobs

Tough ... is fearing that you're only one paycheck away from being homeless and having to live in your car ... if you have one

Tough ... is being pregnant through rape or incest and not having safe, legal abortion options available to you

Shelley Carton

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

