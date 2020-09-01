Letter: Toughen up to win the war.

When we where fighting a war in Vietnam many Americans all over the country demonstrated and voiced their contempt for the loss of US lives on a foreign soil. During that twelve year period 58,000 Americans lost their lives. Today we are fighting another battle, COVID-19 and not doing very well. In the nine months this virus has invaded our nation we have lost 180,000 lives. Yet, many of us have a very complacent attitude towards this virus. Do we need to see body bags in order to have a wake up call? Our young people don't get it, they want to party. Others complain their rights are being infringed upon. I say suck it up and think of your relative, friends, neighbors and everyone else. In times like this we all need to sacrifice a little. Wear a mask, social distance be kind. Those of us who worked all our lives thought that this would be when we traveled the world. Well, that's on hold.
Fred DiNoto
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
