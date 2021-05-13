 Skip to main content
Letter: Tourists? Nice try!
On May 12, 2021, the House Oversight and Reform Committee had a hearing on the insurrection of January 6th. Suffice it to say, nothing is going to come of this. In their attempt to rewrite history, the Republicans challenged this event being called an insurrection and went as far to claim that those entering the Capital were orderly, referring to them as more like tourists. Lest anyone forget, five people died during the insurrection and evidence is plenty as to the violence toward the police, threats of hanging Mike Pence, and damage to the Capital. I have a question for the Republicans: If these were peaceful tourists, when they entered the chamber, why didn’t you stay to engage with them? Why did you, alongside the Democrats, allow yourselves to be led to safety, where you sheltered for hours? Tourists, huh?

Sherri Schamel

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

