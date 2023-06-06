It’s nice to sit back occasionally and take stock of where we are and how far we’ve come. In less than two and a half years, our country has gone from the brink of hatred, division, and chaos to one of civility, inclusion, and stability, notwithstanding those who still support extremism. A cursory glance of today’s headlines [Saturday 3 June] should give solace to those who believe we can form 'a more perfect union.’ Using headlines, I identified four broad categories: justice, respect, progress, and inclusion. [Justice] GOP attempts to outlaw early AZ voting failed, January 6 rioter sentenced to prison, and a subpoena was issued to the former president. [Respect] U.S. military bases are shedding Confederate namesakes. [Progress] U.S. employers added 339K jobs in May and President Biden will sign a debt limit deal today. [Inclusion] Governor Hobbs hangs pride flags from Arizona Capitol. We’ve come a long way in a short amount of time.