The idea of term limits for our US Congress is growing on me. We’ve allowed “serving our country” as a politician to become a money grab. And as soon as one is elected they immediately begin running for re-election either 2 or 6 years down the road, investing much of their time and sinful amounts of money in that effort. Limiting terms could also free up congresspersons’ energies by reducing the ongoing process of kissing butt within the party, allowing them to refocus those energies during their terms to do the will of the people they are supposed to be representing. We have to do something to change the toxic dynamic that exists today. Perhaps this change to the Constitution could help ameliorate the constitutional crisis we now face.
Guy Brunt
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.