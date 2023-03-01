The horrific toxic rail disaster not far from my home town in Ohio has occupied the national news. What long term cost to human, animal and environmental health? During his first year in office, Trump bragged about getting rid of more " UNNECESSARY safety regulations in just 12 months than any other administration during their full term". This included rail transport regulation of hazardous materials. According to Trump, regulations "slow the economy". Experts on rail safety warned of "an unprecedented new level of risk for American cities". East Palestine Ohio is now experiencing the consequences. The rural community of about 5,000, with an average income of 40k, voted overwhelmingly for Trump - 71%. Perhaps some thought will be given to a candidate's values and priorities after this toxic disaster, but I doubt it. It's a chilling example of what ignorantly voting against one's own best interests can manifest.