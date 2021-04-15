Letter: Toxic masculinity bathes society, leading to decay

How often I read of day to day violence, locally and around our country and quickly learn its another man, rarely a woman, who is to blame. What’s amiss in our society that continues to allow this to happen? Jim Sinex’s article is spot-on that we need to address toxic masculinity, settle down, and to talk.
The pandemic has turned everything upside down. It does not give allowances for men to act upon their aggressions and cause harm. Times are bad enough.
Tim O'Connor
West side
