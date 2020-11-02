 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: TP or Not TP
View Comments

Letter: TP or Not TP

In 2016, the TP ticket (Trump-Pence) was elected. And so began the TP Administration. Not surprisingly, increasing the National Debt by 80% pre-pandemic by promoting the same disproven Reaganomics ('Voodoo Economics"). Trickle down economic theory: That's not rain you're feeling on your back. But more to the point, the TP Admin decided to blow off the TPP (Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement). Terminating the TPP Agreement provided the opportunity for other countries to fill trade vacuum left by the TP Admin. And why would we not want trade agreements in place? Maybe because it wasn't the TP Admin but the TPP Admin? Trump, Putin & Pence? Everybody wants to be the lead dog, including Putin & Xi. Trump only wants to play one on TV.

JAMES ABELS

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News