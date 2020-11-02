Letter: TP or Not TP

In 2016, the TP ticket (Trump-Pence) was elected. And so began the TP Administration. Not surprisingly, increasing the National Debt by 80% pre-pandemic by promoting the same disproven Reaganomics ('Voodoo Economics"). Trickle down economic theory: That's not rain you're feeling on your back. But more to the point, the TP Admin decided to blow off the TPP (Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement). Terminating the TPP Agreement provided the opportunity for other countries to fill trade vacuum left by the TP Admin. And why would we not want trade agreements in place? Maybe because it wasn't the TP Admin but the TPP Admin? Trump, Putin & Pence? Everybody wants to be the lead dog, including Putin & Xi. Trump only wants to play one on TV.
JAMES ABELS
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
