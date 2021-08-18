Letter: TP Rampage is Upon Us Again!

Yesterday I went to Costco to purchase a few items. Upon reaching the bathroom tissue area, I noticed a huge hole where that stock is normally in abundance! Not one roll of any brand existed. I needed TP as I'd not bought any in quite a while and asked an employee if it was the insidious "TP Crazies" again. He just shook his head. Didn't the hoarders from the last episode learn? Those with 300 rolls stored in their garages must be happy. Maybe they can now sell some. No Costco had any bathroom tissue remaining! This helped me create a slogan: "Who needs a vaccine as long as you can keep your bottom clean!" I may make up a t-shirt with that printed on it.
Barbara Mongan
West side
