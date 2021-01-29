 Skip to main content
Letter: Trade Parton for relief
President Biden needs to offer Republicans a choice. Stop playing partisan politics. Support his relief bill and he will pardon Trump. American wins!

Norman Patten

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

