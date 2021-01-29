Letter: Trade Parton for relief

Related to this story
History tells us that when a part of the populace feels like they are not being heard but are instead belittled and dismissed, they will screa…
Biden campaigned on uniting America, and correcting policies. In the first week, he has:
When Air Force One lifted off from Joint Base Andrews for Donald Trump’s final ride, his promise to drain the swamp was finally realized.
I see that the Republican controlled Arizona Senate will get to have their audit of the last election to determine if anything was done to eff…
Sedition- conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch.
Another word for belief is conviction. The base root of conviction is convict. Another word for convict is prisioner. Logically, a person beco…
To all the readers who have expressed their fears and concerns about Biden/Harris Administration policies, and who no longer feel that they ha…
I’m 65 years old my husband is 78. My SSI was taken away because I am suppose to be getting spousal support. He is retired and get a check mon…
