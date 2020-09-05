 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Traditions matter
View Comments

Letter: Traditions matter

Mark Meadows thinks no one beyond the beltway cares that the White House was used as a prop for the RNC and Trump. Mark, I do! It’s not just laws that make America, its traditions! Begin with the tradition inscribed on the Statue of Liberty! We are a nation of caring! In the military, tradition is scared: be it the hand salute to an approaching officer, facing the flag at retreat or ensuring your men eat first! Traditions augment corporate cultures as well. Traditions run throughout government: calling opposing party members “my honorable…”, the State of the Union Speech or protocols for meetings, the pageantry of a presidential swearing in, etc. - Traditions matter. Only someone or some party with a narrow view of governing would condone turning the “Peoples’ House” into a partisan stage! Mark, you are wrong! Your party’s actions were WRONG.

Norman Patten

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News