Letter: Traditions matter

Mark Meadows thinks no one beyond the beltway cares that the White House was used as a prop for the RNC and Trump. Mark, I do! It’s not just laws that make America, its traditions! Begin with the tradition inscribed on the Statue of Liberty! We are a nation of caring! In the military, tradition is scared: be it the hand salute to an approaching officer, facing the flag at retreat or ensuring your men eat first! Traditions augment corporate cultures as well. Traditions run throughout government: calling opposing party members “my honorable…”, the State of the Union Speech or protocols for meetings, the pageantry of a presidential swearing in, etc. - Traditions matter. Only someone or some party with a narrow view of governing would condone turning the “Peoples’ House” into a partisan stage! Mark, you are wrong! Your party’s actions were WRONG.
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
