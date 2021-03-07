 Skip to main content
Letter: Traffic deaths spike even as pandemic cuts miles traveled
Letter: Traffic deaths spike even as pandemic cuts miles traveled

To the Editor:

According to the article, the experience of seeing less traffic on the streets and roads since the pandemic began is an invitation to drive reckless for some motorists. I believe the current tenor of car and truck ads on TV contributes, even encourages, excessive speed and daring-do driving. Prospective customers see that abundant horsepower offers opportunity to display a "race fever" brand of behavior behind the wheel. It also encourages attempting dangerous stunts such as "spin arounds" and screeching wheels. Then, of course, as a new owner, one may engage in bravado, challenging sand dunes and bursting through snow banks.

Many times I have thought that this kind of "show-off" advertising style is irresponsible. Ads such as these, instead of modeling sensible driving habits, invite the customer to be nostalgic about returning to high school days, when driving a car allowed indulgence in the kind of fantasy they hopefully outgrow when they become mature adults.

Respectfully submitted by,

Richard C. Johnson

Richard Johnson

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

