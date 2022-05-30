Letter: Tragedy in Uvalde Texas

How do we get sensible gun control laws?
I propose that a member of Texas law enforcement, or a skilled computer hacker, get a hold of photos of the slaughter and plaster them all over the internet. When they get deleted from one site, post them on another. Maybe, just maybe, then our politicians will work to protect children outside of, as well as, in the womb.
How do any of the 2022 election issues matter while mass murders are rampant?
Vote for supporters of gun control.
Robert Olsen
Ajo
