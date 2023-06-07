As prison sentences are handed down on January 6 insurrectionists, it seems there were an inordinate number of veterans (and some active duty) involved in trying to obstruct Congressional business and overturn the 2020 election. US Census data indicate 7% of adult Americans are veterans, but estimates of veteran participation on January 6 range from 10-20%. The Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, some of whom were found guilty of seditious conspiracy, are known to target veterans for membership. J6 veterans took lifetime oaths to defend the US Constitution—they did the opposite.
All branches of the military should add courses in Civics and the US Constitution to boot camp training. Soldiers should also be trained in critical thinking when it comes to discerning truth from conspiracy theories so they do not fall victim to nationalistic, domestic terrorist organizations. Anyone pledging to defend the Constitution should know what they are fighting for.
Alison Jones
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.