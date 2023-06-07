As prison sentences are handed down on January 6 insurrectionists, it seems there were an inordinate number of veterans (and some active duty) involved in trying to obstruct Congressional business and overturn the 2020 election. US Census data indicate 7% of adult Americans are veterans, but estimates of veteran participation on January 6 range from 10-20%. The Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, some of whom were found guilty of seditious conspiracy, are known to target veterans for membership. J6 veterans took lifetime oaths to defend the US Constitution—they did the opposite.