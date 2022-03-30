Letter: Traitor Trump

I'm a veteran of one of dumbest wars ever fought but I am still a believer in what is correct. "Cadet Bone Spurs " knows one thing about war. How to avoid the draft and fighting. I had a bone chip floating in my right knee, but didn't have money tp pay a doctor to help me. The draft doctor didn't see it so I have 107 combat missions to show for it.
Since he and 8 GOP senators who support Putin are happy. I think the best thing to do is revoke their citizenship and deport them to Russia. It would be good to put a hold on their assets just as a token of their love of Putin.
All I wish is that they will be happy.
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
