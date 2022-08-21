 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Traitors, Rat Finks and Kangaroo Courts

  • Comments

I find it interesting that the Trumplicans are referring to FBI informants in the same way that the Mafia and other criminal organizations do. You know traitors, rats, etc... So who is John Baron? Yea that would Trump in disguise (no rats here?).....,It seems they like Law and Order only when they are giving the Order for which Law to enforce, then lying and deceiving only when they are the deceivers. While we're at it the Jan 6th committee is a hearing, so you can't call it a Kangaroo court, as it's not a trial. So, can we ask these GOP Harvard grads to please go back and take their Jr. High School Civics course again, it seems they've forgotten a few things.

Dan Pendergrass

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Mar-a-Logo raid explanation

Re: the August 16th letter "Mar-a-Lago raid". Due to the fact that the country is so divided, and there are so many lies being pushed, the DOJ…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News