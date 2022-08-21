Letter: Traitors, Rat Finks and Kangaroo Courts

I find it interesting that the Trumplicans are referring to FBI informants in the same way that the Mafia and other criminal organizations do. You know traitors, rats, etc... So who is John Baron? Yea that would Trump in disguise (no rats here?).....,It seems they like Law and Order only when they are giving the Order for which Law to enforce, then lying and deceiving only when they are the deceivers. While we're at it the Jan 6th committee is a hearing, so you can't call it a Kangaroo court, as it's not a trial. So, can we ask these GOP Harvard grads to please go back and take their Jr. High School Civics course again, it seems they've forgotten a few things.