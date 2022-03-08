 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Traitors
While changing The Flat screen I stumbled on to a war movie, Hamburger Hill a true story of the battle in Vietnam! I got flashbacks of dead bodies, Body bag's etc. Then I thought of my three High School friends, Chris Evans, Randolph J Beylick and Donald Crone. Teenager's who died for our Freedoms!! Don was a MIA from 1970 to 1994. Please visit them DC on the wall!! Then I think of the traitors, the Wards, Trump's, Gosar and to many more to list!! Now we have a Trump puppet running for Governor!! Fraudulent Electors here in Az, and other States!! We didn't serve to see cheating, hear lies, voter oppression and much more!! I will vote Blue against the Fascist Republican Party for now on!! Nazis not welcomed!!!! The parents of my three friends died very young of, Broken Hearts!!

DAVID E LEON

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

