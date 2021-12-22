Letter: Traitors

If our Country was at War time Status, Matthew Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mark Finchem, Donald Jr., Gym Jordan, etc would go trial for Treason! They all and more were involved in trying to Overthrow the Government of the United States!! Due to a bunch of lies!! Nothing more!!!#45 should also be facing charges for Treason!! I'm a 60 percent disabled Vietnam Vet, all I think about all those teenagers dying for our country and these traitors trying to Overthrow a Government that has open and honest Elections! Those on the wall in DC died Young and never completed their Lives!! While traitors aren't punished yet for there selfish power grab by ignorant traitors for a conman and liar who also never served in the military because he was a coward!! If there is a God Help us!!
David E Leon
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.