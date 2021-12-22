 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
Letter: Traitors
View Comments

Letter: Traitors

  • Comments

If our Country was at War time Status, Matthew Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mark Finchem, Donald Jr., Gym Jordan, etc would go trial for Treason! They all and more were involved in trying to Overthrow the Government of the United States!! Due to a bunch of lies!! Nothing more!!!#45 should also be facing charges for Treason!! I'm a 60 percent disabled Vietnam Vet, all I think about all those teenagers dying for our country and these traitors trying to Overthrow a Government that has open and honest Elections! Those on the wall in DC died Young and never completed their Lives!! While traitors aren't punished yet for there selfish power grab by ignorant traitors for a conman and liar who also never served in the military because he was a coward!! If there is a God Help us!!

David E Leon

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: lying

for far too long now Americans have accepted lying as a way of being. Trumpism is a lie, it is an existence which lives on lies. People go to …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News