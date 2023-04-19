Has the time come to define what a woman is, or define what a man is? There seems to be a lot of confusion between the biological identity and the desires for transition. According to Broward County School Board, the definition of a woman is someone that can get pregnant which is a biological identity. Everything comes down to labels, it seems that since biology starts at birth, that should have priority. If you surgically change the biology the new label would apply. The label ‘male’ applies to anyone born male and remains male, anyone born male and transitioning would be referred to with a different label: elam (did you notice it is male backwards). The same could be true for anyone born female but transitioning would have a different label: elamfe. The new labels cut the confusion, now you have Male, Female, Elam, and Elamef.