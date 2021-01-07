 Skip to main content
Letter: Transfer of presidential power
Letter: Transfer of presidential power

"We are just turning the corner", "We'll have 20 million vaccinated by Jan 1"....oh, the endless list of lies, lack of knowledge and/or lack of care (from Trump).  The corner we need to turn is to pry him out of the White House to make room for a politician who respects government and what it can do for the country and understands how to move the levers of power to make it all happen.  It is going to be a much better year, and it can't come too soon.

Jack Evert

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

