Letter: Transgender athletes
If there is a legitimate reason to separate many sports into men's events and women's events then that reason clearly extends to prohibiting biological males from participating in women's events however they may conceive of

of themselves with respect to gender. A biological male who participates in women's sporting events is transparently seeking an unfair advantage and deserves the scorn of all who value real sports achievement. I will never accept as valid any result of a competition in which one or more males compete as "women". And I urge all female athletes, whom I honor and revere, to boycott any event accepting biological males into a women's event.

Wes Jernigan, cultural anthropologist

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

