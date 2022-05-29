Letter: Transgender Identity

Transgender children and adolescents arrive at their identity after internal contemplation, helped by access to scientifically accurate information. Parents of transgender children are not manipulating or sexualizing their children. People cannot be influenced to experience a gender identity they do not authentically feel within themselves. The reality that after years of being socialized according to the gender assigned at birth people still reveal a transgender identity indicates that they have not been misled to be transgender. To declare that parents are manipulating their children to be transgender is reckless and cruel, and interferes with family integrity. Parents who affirm their child's gender identity have a psychologically healthy child. Trying to force one's child into an inauthentic gender identity causes harm. Transgender children and their parents need a powerful imagination to conceive of and build a world that is affirming for all transgender, cisgender and nonbinary children. It is a pity that the imaginations of some people are so weak that they cannot understand or appreciate gender diversity in our world.