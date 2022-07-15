 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Transgender plight

It has been shown by Professionals that children who identify as the opposite sex do so at an early age, usually at around 5 years old. To force these kids to go for years in the wrong body causes them untold stress, up to and including suicide. I can speak from experience that waiting so long causes their relations problems, too, by trying to switch gears and use the appropriate pronoun after so many years. This also causes the young adult to experience even more stress on a stressed out psyche. Please listen to the professionals and act accordingly, whether you like the news or not. I would add that so many youngsters coming forward now does not mean that they are playing follow-the-leader. It is because there was beginning to be an openness for the first time, which allowed them to come forward. They were there all along, in a lot of pain.

Robert Garr

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

