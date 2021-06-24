Letter: Transgender sports.

Title IX as interpreted by the Biden administration allows transgender males to compete on womens sports. Even Caitlyn Jenner, a transgen, is opposed to this with good reason. Those of us over 55 can probably remember the 1972 Olympics. The mens decathalon gold medal was won by Bruce Jenner- the person who wad Caitlyn before the change. How are female athletes supposed to compete with athletes capable of winning the men's gold medal at the Olympics?
Thomas Wenzel
East side
