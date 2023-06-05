RE: the May 23 letter “Women’s Sports”letter
The writer suggests women are not outraged enough about transgender women competing in women’s sports.
The number of transgender people is very low and the number of transgender women who want to compete in sports would be even smaller. I suggest these issues can be addressed case by case. Abortion rights and pay inequities affect far more women’s lives. And for far longer. Is the writer as concerned about those?
Mary Jordison
Northwest side
