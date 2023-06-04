Transgender women, men who consider themselves women, are not completely female. They may consider themselves so ethically, morally, by personality, etc. but they are not female biologically or physically. Accordingly, we should welcome them in what are considered female activities like teas, knitting bees, bridal showers, hen parties, etc. as well as sex-independent careers like doctors, lawyers and professors. But we should not let them enter biologically sensitive areas like bathrooms, locker rooms and sororities or physically sensitive areas like sports. We should respect equally their rights and the rights of cisgender women