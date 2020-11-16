 Skip to main content
Letter: Transition of Presidential power
Letter: Transition of Presidential power

Make no mistake, the outgoing President of the United States is making every effort to illegally stay in power. He and his henchmen have co-opted their party, the Department of Justice, and the State Department, and would, if possible, undermine our military. He is currently dismantling as much of the government as he possibly can in order to handicap the Biden administration with an inexperienced staff when it assumes leadership. The people responsible for checking Trump's behavior are failing in their duty to assure an orderly transition that has been a hallmark of our Democracy. Senators Graham and McConnell have made enough statements in the past to show that they know exactly who and what Trump is. Where is the courage that Republican Senators demonstrated when Nixon was shown the door by his own party for the good of our nation?

Morton Cederbaum

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

