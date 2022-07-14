Letter: Transition time

Like it or not, it's time to transition from fossil fuels. The technology is here and it is cost effective. Now we need to change our way of thinking.

You can get solar panels and an EV. This could be an electric bike, car or whatever comes next but you can bet it will be electric

Another side benefit is no reliance on oil companies. Pollution and climate change will improve. Oil and power companies will fight out of self preservation but will eventually lose.

Just because you have done something all your life doesn't mean it is the only way or best way. They said the automobile would never replace the horse and buggy.

Robert McNeil

Midtown