Letter: Translating President Trump

When listening to the president this weekend, it occurred to me that when the president speaks, he is stating the opposite of what he means. "President Obama was the most incompetent president of all the presidents elected" which means "President Obama was the most competent president of all the presidents elected." "Everyone who wants a test can have a test" which is "not everyone can have a test." When he fires people, the HHS inspector general, it was not because of any failure, but because he was doing a great job. Using the words "fantastic vaccine" it likely means it will be less than effective and probably dangerous to use. We should look into "injecting bleach" and applying ultraviolet light inside the body which is "we should not inject bleach into the body" and "not use ultraviolet light inside the body." Lastly, in any of President Trumps briefings and remarks, you can find the descriptions of "great," "tremendous" and "fantastic" which might be given to mean "insignificant," "inferior" and "whimsical."
Richard Rebl
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
