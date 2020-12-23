Letter: Transportation

In his opinion piece, Noah Smith addresses only part of the complexity of the challenges to be faced by Pete Buttigieg should he be confirmed as Transportation Secretary in the Biden Administration. The transition away from petroleum coupled with improved infrastructure will certainly include revisions of electrical power production and the associated power grid.
There are advances in hydrogen fuel cells that are already being introduced in Switzerland. These will likely impact both trucking and a new era of locomotives. The role of the Department of Energy and possible future mini-nuclear power plants may not evolve in these areas of development for another decade, but still deserve support.
News of these advances coming from the faculty of the University of Arizona, our National Laboratories, and the discussions being brought to the Arizona Corporation Commission provided by the Arizona Daily Star that provokes thoughtful discussion within the community helps to enhance wise decision-making by many who represent us in government.
John Hughes
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.