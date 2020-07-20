Letter: Trapped and no way out!

It looks like racism, but its origin is object poverty over generations. Ghettos, barrios and reservations isolate and are a poor sanctuary for generations of people of color and those stuck in poverty. Their schools are inferior, healthcare is inferior and the path out of this situation is blocked by politics and money. We offer little hope. Only words!
Racism and our police situation is symptomatic of a much larger issue. As an American people, how do we design a path out of poverty and into the mainstream of American life for 20% of our people. After not dealing with systematic poverty, how do we design a path towards hope and fulfilling the American dream. So far both political parties have failed miserably at attacking the root causes of poverty in this country. A country that proclaims itself to be the richest in the world.
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
