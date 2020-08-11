Letter: Travel

Re: the Aug. 9 article "How our team is approaching travel during pandemic."
I agree with Edward Celaya's great editorial on travel. I recently went to Orange Co on business. Everyone wore masks. All the restaurants had patio or outside eating areas. The seating at the airports and on the planes was carefully controlled on both SW and American. The hotel was immaculate. The buffet for breakfast was closed but several nearby small restaurants had outside serving areas, disposable menus, and were very clean. If you travel wisely and wear your masks, don't be afraid.
Burton Becker
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!