Letter: Travel
Re: the Aug. 9 article "How our team is approaching travel during pandemic."

I agree with Edward Celaya's great editorial on travel. I recently went to Orange Co on business. Everyone wore masks. All the restaurants had patio or outside eating areas. The seating at the airports and on the planes was carefully controlled on both SW and American. The hotel was immaculate. The buffet for breakfast was closed but several nearby small restaurants had outside serving areas, disposable menus, and were very clean. If you travel wisely and wear your masks, don't be afraid.

Burton Becker

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

