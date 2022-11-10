Letter: Treason

John Iannucci writes on November 07 that the Attorney General should indict, prosecute, and convict a President for felonies. How about the treason committed by our former White House occupant? We have attorney generals who could not stop tobacco from killing us, could not put one opiate manufacturer and distributor in jail, could not stop plastics from destroying our air, land, water, and bodies. Happily, many of the criminal co-conspirators and accessories to crime from the last administration are already serving time. But why not the orchestra conductor of this sad, discordant symphony in American history?